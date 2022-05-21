Hot 3-point shooting start comes back to bite Mavericks in Game 2 meltdown vs. Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — It would be easy, and accurate, to say the Mavericks lost in part because they helped make 6-9 Kevon Looney look more like ex-Warrior Wilt Chamberlain.

All Looney did in Game 2 Friday night was crack the 20-point mark for the first time in his 421-game career, regular season and playoffs.

But we all saw what we saw. Dallas, after making 16 of its first 28 (57%) 3-pointers to take a 75-58 lead on a Jalen Brunson trey just 26 second into the second half, started missing 3-pointers in bunches, yet kept firing.

Next thing the Mavericks knew, instead of tying the Western Conference finals at a game apiece, they missed 11 of their last 12 3-pointers of the third quarter, got outscored 25-13 and found themselves in a dogfight.

The meltdown continued into the fourth quarter and proved irreversible, with the Warriors pulling away to a 126-117 victory behind Stephen Curry’s 32 points and, yes, Looney’s career 21-point, 12-rebound performance.

“We got those same shots in the third quarter,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said of the 3-pointers. “But when you shoot 2-for-13 and rely on the three, you can die by the three. And we died in the third quarter by shooting that many threes.”

The 3-point misses kept coming. After that Brunson trey early in the third quarter, Dallas made 5-of-17 3s to end the game.

The problem wasn’t the backcourt tandem of Luka Doncic and Brunson, who combined for 44 first-half points, 7-of-10 3-point shooting and outplayed Warriors counterparts Curry and Klay Thompson.

In the second half Doncic and Brunson combined for 29 points and 3-of-7 3-point shooting. Reggie Bullock also shot well from 3-point distance, finishing 6 of 10.

It was other Mavericks who misfired. And misfired. And misfired.

“We have to understand that when we shoot three or four 3s in a row and miss, you’ve got to get to the rim,” Kidd said. “You’ve got to get the ball into the paint. You’ve got to get to the free-throw line.

“And that’s just understanding the situation, learning and maybe it is experience.

“If you make them, that’s great, but you just have to understand: If you miss four in a row, you can’t [just] take the fifth. You’ve got to make it.”

As Bullock noted, a lot of those 3-point misses turned into fast-break opportunities for the Warriors.

“Coming out in the third, we were taking some early looks at the 3-point line when we could have drove the ball to be able to get into the lane,” he said. “So it pretty much just started off with that.”

Doncic agreed that the Mavericks relied too much on 3-pointers and didn’t attack the paint enough, but he said the bigger culprit was the defense.

Kidd in part agreed with that assessment, but as he noted, the downturn of the offense resulted in the defensive letdown, a problem Dallas has battled on and off this season.

No doubt Golden State’s vast playoff experience — four straight NBA Finals appearances and three titles between 2018 and 2018 — played a role in the comeback.

As did the noise level in the 3-year-old Chase Center. While the state-of-the-art building isn’t as deafening as old Oracle Arena, Golden State now is 8-0 in playoff games here.

“I think the arena was built in a way that it maintained some intimacy despite all the bells and whistles,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “We love playing here.”

If the Mavericks don’t win at least one of the next two games at American Airlines Center, there won’t be a Game 5 here. But this is a Mavericks team that battled from a 2-0 deficit to beat Phoenix in the second round.

Doncic and other Mavericks sounded unconcerned about Dallas’ ability to bounce back in this series.

“It’s the Warriors,” Doncic said. “They have a great team. They’re a championship team. It’s a tough situation. We were up 19. But we can’t look back. What happened, happened.

“So now we go home.”

