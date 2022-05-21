Hot car death: 10-month-old girl left strapped to car seat in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A 10-month-old girl was left in a car for several hours Friday afternoon before her mother realized she was inside, Houston police said.
The girl was then rushed to a Pearland hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The incident was reported in the 5100 block of Ingomar Way, which is just off South Post Oak Road near the South Sam Houston Parkway, at about 1:35 p.m.
Police responded to the hospital where they learned the girl’s mother left the child in a car that wasn’t running. Once the mom realized she had left the infant in the vehicle, she returned and found her unresponsive, police said.
The mom then drove the girl to the hospital.
The case is being referred to a Harris County grand jury.
