Hotels.com translating your dreams into your dream vacation

We’re all dreaming to get away after the 2020 we had, so Hotels.com is offering some lucky would-be travelers the vacation of their dreams — literally.

As part of a new contest, the booking site has tapped expert dream interpreters Anna Toonk and Nina Endrst to translate what your actual dreams mean, and then they’ll base your ideal travel destination on what your subconscious is chewing on when you’re catching Zs.

Since a $5,000 vaca is up for grabs, rub the sleep from your eyes and enter what you’ve just dreamed about at Hotels.com/dreamvacation from today through Thursday May 27 at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Maybe that dream in which you’re running through green fields will send you to Scotland, or dreaming about the beach will send you to a tropical island.

Let’s just hope it’s not that dream where you’re falling.

