Florida

House Agrees to Visit Florida Money | Headlines

April 28, 2023
posting


TALLAHASSEE — Lawmakers are at the verge of remaining down the Enterprise Florida business-recruitment company. However, the House has agreed with the Senate’s proposal to build up investment for Visit Florida’s tourism-marketing efforts.

