House Budget Committee’s Rep. Brendan Boyle on “The Takeout” – 5/28/23

Watch Rep. Brendan Boyle of the House Budget Committee discuss the threat of default with Major Garrett on News' "The Takeout." The Democratic congressman from Pennsylvania reflects on the 2011 debt negotiation crisis that resulted in a credit downgrade and increased borrowing costs. Boyle emphasizes the seriousness of the current situation, stating, "Here we are again, flirting with disaster."




