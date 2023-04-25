House committee to hear school safety bill | Texas

(The Center Square) – The Texas House will soon consider a bipartisan school safety bill.

SB 11, filed by Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, with nine cosponsors, including several Democrats, passed in the Texas Senate by a vote of 31-0 on April 19. It’s already been referred to a House Public Education Committee, which is expected to hold a hearing on the bill Tuesday.

Nichols said in a statement that the bill “creates a layered approach to school safety while maintaining local control for districts to assess their needs and choose their school safety solutions.”

The bill changes the formula and allocates more money for school safety, creates an Office of School Safety and Security within the Texas Education Agency, delineates responsibility for school safety within TEA, creates school safety review teams, and strengthens truancy and discipline requirements for public schools and parents.

The bill allocates $230 million in increased funding for school safety, Nichols explains, in addition to the $600 million in school safety and security grants specified in the supplemental appropriations act.

Currently, school districts receive an annual allotment for school safety at $9.72 per student, with smaller districts receiving less, which Nichols argues is inequitable. The bill increases school districts’ school safety allotment and changes the formula to reflect a per-campus funding basis. According to the bill analysis, it creates a school safety fund of $15,000 per school campus, and districts would still receive a per-student allotment at an increased rate of $10 per student.

The bill requires the TEA to create the Office of School Safety and Security to coordinate and oversee school district safety and security requirements. Its director would be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate. The office would be responsible for approving all public schools’ multi-hazard emergency operations plans and safety and security audits, among other responsibilities. It will also work with the Texas School Safety Center to develop guidelines, techniques, best practices, and procedures.

It also requires those in the office to conduct in-depth vulnerability audits on campuses once every four years “to ensure that all facility access controls, emergency operations procedures, and other school safety requirements are being followed,” Nichols says.

The bill also creates a registry of TEA-approved vendors to provide school safety and security services.

Notably, it also gives TEA greater oversight, enforcement, and regulatory authority over schools with input from the Texas School Safety Center. TEA’s authority over noncompliant school districts includes allowing it to assign a conservator or appoint a board of managers to ensure compliance.

The bill addresses truancy and discipline issues by requiring school districts to enhance interventions to address students’ attendance issues before referring them to court and shortens the timeline for schools to refer students to truancy court. It also requires districts to share discipline records or any threat assessments involving students when they transfer districts and requires parents to share copies of these records to new schools when enrolling their children.

Many of the measures included in the bill were proposed in response to problems identified in a Senate Committee hearing last June after the Uvalde elementary school shooting. They also incorporate proposals submitted by the Legislature last year in response to Gov. Greg Abbott directing lawmakers to develop school safety recommendations.

After the Senate unanimously passed the bill, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who leads the Senate, said, “Texans have been reminded far too often that evil exists and that we live in a broken world. SB 11 is a top priority of mine and of all 31 Senators because it represents a blueprint for our schools to use to harden their facilities moving forward. This is the most robust school-based response framework that Texas has ever designed and is the product of a year’s worth of bipartisan committee research and planning.”