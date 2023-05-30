House fires in Frisco believed to be caused by lightning





The Frisco Fire Department has shared photographs of a fireplace that its crews have been combating at a residential assets. On Tuesday afternoon, firefighters from Frisco and Carrollton have been saved busy as they handled a complete of six other construction fires all over some pop-up storms in the world. Both departments consider that lightning used to be the reason for the fires which they have been attending to. The Frisco Fire Department won reviews of six lightning moves that had affected constructions in the world, with crews responding to 3 separate construction fires. One of the incidents used to be at a house situated on Silverbrook Lane, and any other on Old Province Way, each shut to Stonebrook Parkway and Teel Parkway. The location of the 3rd blaze is unknown right now. No accidents to citizens or firefighters were reported, in accordance to Frisco fireplace officers. The Carrollton Fire Department has additionally showed that its crews have been operating at 3 other construction fires while the non-severe pop-up storms have been happening. The places of those fires have no longer but been launched by Carrollton’s division.