House lawmakers to vote on debt ceiling bill, passage up in the air





On Wednesday, House lawmakers can be vote casting on a invoice that may carry the debt ceiling, however whether or not or no longer it’s going to go stays unsure. President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have reached an settlement, however over 2 dozen lawmakers are vowing to reject it, striking force on those that settle for it.

The debt deal has already cleared the Rules Committee on Tuesday evening by means of one vote, because of this it is one step nearer to being handed. CBS News’ congressional correspondent, Nikole Killion, and senior White House correspondent, Weijia Jiang, have the newest updates from Washington.

