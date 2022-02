House Speaker Charles McCall speaks with KOCO 5 about variety of issues The House’s top Republican is under attack by members of his own party after he said he would not allow a new school choice bill to be heard in his chamber. Updated: 8:33 AM CST Feb 21, 2022



MECCA: TONIGHT, AN EXTENDED KOCO CONVERSATION WITH ONE OF OKLAHOMA’S TOP REPUBLICANS — WHO RIGHT NOW IS BEING ATTACKED BY MEMBERS OF HIS OWN PAY.RT EVAN: DOES YOUR OPPOSITION TO THIS SCHOOL CHOICE BILL STOPT A THIS BILL OR IS THERE SOMETHING LARGER THAT CONCERNS YOU? ESPECIALLY WHEN IT COMES FMRO YOUR AREA, A GUY FMRO ATOKA, RURAL DISTRI?CT SPEAKER MCCALL: GREAT QUESTION, AND I THINK IT’S VERY IMPORTANT TO POINT OUT THAT WE MADE SO,ME SOME TRANSFORMATION ON SCHOOL CHOICE CHANGES. LAST SESSION, THE OPEN TRANSFER, IT JUST BECAME EFFECTIVE JANRYUA ONE. IT JUST START. UNDER OPEN TRANSFER, ANY STUDE NTIN A STATE FOR NOT HAPPY WITH THE SCHOOL HIGH SCHOOL DISICTR THEY WANTO T ATTEND. IN ADDITION TO THAT, WE DID OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP AND RAISED THAT ANNUAL CAP TO $50 MILLION WHICH CAN BE OFFEDER SCHOLARSHIPS TO STUDENTS. TO PRIVATE SCHOOLS WITH PRIVATE DOLLARS, MADE SOME OTHER CHANGES WITHIN EDUCATION LAST YEAR WAS THE HIGHEST YEAR OF FUNDING IN STATE’S HISTY. AND SO, COMING OFF WITH THOSE THAT TRANSFORMATIONAL SESSNIO LEADING UP TO THAT WE WORKED, WE WORKED AN ENTIRE INTERIMO T PUT THAT PACKAGE TOGETHER. AND TO GET THAT ACROSS THE FINISH LINE NOT WITHOUT STANDING NOT WITHOUT DEBATE. NOT WITHOUT CONCE.RN AND YOU HAVE TO YOU HAVE TO EXPLAIN THESE BIG CHANGES TO PEOPLE AND INTO CONSTITUENCIES. THIS BILL THAT YOU’VE YOU’RE REFERENCING FOR THIS SESSI,ON THE EMPOWERMENT ACT, THE EMPOWERMENT ACT, THERE’S JUST NOT BEEN ANY WORK DONE PRIOR TO SESSION AMONG THE MEMBERS OF WITH MEMBERS OF THE HOUSE OR BEING ABLE TO GO OUTND A COMMUNICATE WHAT THIS PIECE OF LEGISLATION DOES TO CONSTITUENTS. EVAN: WHEN YOU WERE FITRS TALKING ABOUT THIS AND ASKED ABOUT THISIL BL WHEN HE FIRST SAID TTHA IT WOULD NOT BE GOING IN FRONT OF YOUR CONFERENCE. YOU’D MENTIONED THAT YOU HAD NOT READ THAT BILL. HAVE YOU LOOKED A LITTLE BIT MORE INTO IT SINCE THEN? HAVE YOU READ ANY PORTIONSF O THE BILL OR THE ENTIRE THING? MCCALL: WELL, IT’S A SENATE BILL, I’M SURE THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIS.VE EVAN: BUT EVENTUAL,LY YEAH, YOU KNOW, IT’S LOOKING LIKE IT COULD PASS THE SENATE AND MIGHT COME OVER OR HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO COME ORVE TO THE HOUSE. MCCALL: I’VE HAD CONVERSATIONS IOPRR TO SESSI.ON WE HAVE A, WE HAVE THE BIG THREE POLICY SUMMIT EVERY YEAR, STJU TWO OR THREE WEEKS BEFORE SESSION. DO YOU MYSELF, GOVERNOR IN THE SENATE PRO TEM, ALL FRIES,ND THIS TOPIC IS CAME UP WITH THAT DISCUSSION. THEY KNEW THAT THE HOUSEAS W THAT THE HOUSE WASOT N PREPARED TO ENTERTAIN THIS PIECE OF LEGISLIOATN. BUT THEY DECIDED TO GO AHEAD THEY WANDTE TO MAKE IT PART OF THEIR INDIVIDUAL PLATFORMS AND AGENDAS THIS YEAR, WHICH IS PERFECTLY FINE, BUT THE HOUSE IS GOING TO HAVE ITS OWN AS WL.EL EVAN: SO, GOING INTO THE STATE OF THE STETA ADDRESS. THE GOVERNOR ALREADY KNEW ATTH YOU WERE NOT SUPPORTIVE OF THIS OF THIS BI. CORRECT? MCCALL: CERTAINLY, WE’D HAD THOSE DISCUSSIONS. ANANY D QUITE HONESTLY, HE TALKED WITH MEMBERS OF THE HSEOU AND ETH SENATE ABOUT IT PRIOR. EVAN: WELL, I’LL JUST ASK THIS, THOUGH. WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AN OPEN TRANSFER BILL AND A BLIL THAT WOULD ATTACH OBVIOUY,SL PUBLIC DOLLARS THAT WOULD ATTACH TO THE CHILDREN INSTEAD OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICTS AND THEN WOULD MOVE WHAT’S THE ISSUE FOR SOMETHING LIKE TT?HA MCCALL: WELL, REALLY THE ISSUE OF THIS BILL IS NOT ABOUT THE FUNDING, THE FUNDING IS ATTACHED TO THE CHILD R. WITH OPEN TRANSFER, THE STUDENT IS CHANGING FR OOMNE SCHOOL DISTRICT TO ANOTHER. THAT MONEY CAN FOLLOW WOULD FOLLOW THEM TO THE NEW SCHOOL DISTRICT. EVAN: ALL RIGHT, SWHO AT’S THE PROBLEM? MCCALL: ,SO THIS BILL WOULD ALLOW ACCESS OF PUBLIC DOLRS TO MOVE WITH A CHILDHO W IS ATTENDING A PRITEVA SCHOOL. THAT’S KIND OF WHERE SOME OF THE QUESTIONS ARE, COME, YOU KNOW, ARISE. THERE’S THERE THINGS TO LK ABOUT AND VET AND BE ABLE TO UNDERSTAND ABOUT A BIG CHANGE SUCH AS THAT AND ONCE THOSE THINGS ARE UNDERSTOOBYD THE MEMBERS OF THE LEGISLATURE THEY HAVE, THEY HAVE AN OBLIGATION TO GO BACK TO THEIR DISTRICTS HAVE A CONVERSATION ABOUT IT AND ESE IF THE DISTRICTS ARE GOING TO BE SUPPORTIVE EVAN: SENATOR TREATS SAYS THAT HE HOPED THAT HE’D BE ABLE TO CHANGE YOUR MIND THIS SESSION. IT DOESN’T SOUND BASED ON THIS CONVERSATION, THAT THAIST LIKELY. MCCALL: SENATOR TATRE IS A GOOD FRIEND AND I COMPLETELY UNDERSTAND WHY HE’S INTRODUCED THE BILL. HE’S VERY PASSIONATE ABOUT THAT. I DO NOT DISCOUNT HIM AT ALL FOR THE INTRODUCTION OF THAT PIECE OF LEGISTILA SENATOR TREAT HAS A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE THAN PERHAPS MYSELF. I LIVE IN A RURAL PART OF THE STE.AT HE LIVES IN THE URBAN SUBURBAN PART OF THE STATE, AS DOES GOVEORRN STI.TT SO, THERE ARE A LOT OF QUESTIONS THAT ARE UNANSWERED ON THIS PIECE OF LEGISLATION CURRENT,LY AND IT WILL NOT BE RIGHT FOR PASSAGE OR CONSIDERATION