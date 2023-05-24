Houston AMBER Alert issued for Marisol Avila | Houston Texas news

An AMBER Alert has been issued in north Houston for a 14-year-old lady named Marisol Avila.

According to officers, Marisol was once remaining noticed on Monday morning round 9:20 a.m. at Marshall Middle School, positioned at 1115 Noble Street. She was once dressed in a black blouse, blue denims, and black sneakers. It is imaginable that Marisol could also be in a tan late-model Subaru Forester.

Marisol is described as weighing round 110 kilos and status 4 ft 5 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Currently, there’s no identified suspect information. However, Houston ISD police ask that anybody who has information referring to Marisol’s whereabouts to name HISD police at 713-892-7777 or 911.

