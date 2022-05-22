Front Page

Houston Astros Cool Off Texas Rangers in Series Finale

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
The Texas Rangers have cooled off, losing to the Houston Astros 5-2 in the final game of a four-game series at Minute Maid Park on Sunday.

The Rangers (18-22) entered the series having won four straight games. Texas also came into Sunday with a 12-7 record in their last 19 games, which was tied for the fifth-best record in Major League Baseball in that span.

The Rangers lost three of four to the Astros (27-15), even though the pitching staff, overall, threw well the entire series. But the Rangers’ bats weren’t able to generate much offense. 



