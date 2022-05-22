Editor's Pick

Houston Astros Snap Texas Rangers Quality Start Streak as Taylor Hearn Exits in Fifth

May 22, 2022
For Texas Rangers starter Taylor Hearn, the next step is building some efficiency in his pitch count.

Hearn started for the Rangers on Sunday against the Houston Astros and wasn’t able to get out of the fifth inning for the second straight start. When he left the game the Rangers were down 3-1 and he was in line for the loss.

Hearn had solid stuff, but his biggest issue was his pitch count. He ended up throwing 89 pitches, 57 of which were strikes. He had several at-bats where Astros fouled off numerous pitches, which extended innings.





