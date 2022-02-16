Houston companies make Forbes’ list of best large US employers

Aurora Fierro/Cover/Getty Images

According to a new list of America’s Best Large Employers from financial magazine Forbes, a number of Texas companies are among the best U.S. employers with at least 1,000 employees.

These employers include the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, headquartered in Dallas, which ranked ninth, and MD Anderson Cancer Center, headquartered in Houston, ranked No. 10. UT Southwestern Medical Center employs 18,800 people according to Forbes and MD Anderson employs 22,000.