Houston companies make Forbes’ list of best large US employers

February 16, 2022
Al Lindsey
Two Houston companies made America’s Best Large Employers list.

A photo of MD Anderson Cancer Center at The University of Texas. (Photo by Aurora Fierro/Cover/Getty Images)

According to a new list of America’s Best Large Employers from financial magazine Forbes, a number of Texas companies are among the best U.S. employers with at least 1,000 employees. 

These employers include the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, headquartered in Dallas, which ranked ninth, and MD Anderson Cancer Center, headquartered in Houston, ranked No. 10. UT Southwestern Medical Center employs 18,800 people according to Forbes and MD Anderson employs 22,000. 

Forbes wrote that the magazine partnered with research firm Statista to compile the list by surveying 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family and to nominate organizations other than their own. 

The final list ranks the 500 large employers that received the most recommendations. Other Texas companies included in the top 50 list include Houston Methodist, which employs 26,098 and was ranked No. 37 and H-E-B, which employs 137,000 and was ranked No. 38.

The number one employer on Forbes’ list was the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and NASA was third.



 

 


 

 

