Houston crime: Man dead after being shot during road rage incident in northwest Harris Co., HCSO says

The incident occurred on Tomball Parkway near Spring Cypress Saturday afternoon.
Officials said a red Nissan Armada pulled out of a business and in front of a silver Malibu. Then the Malibu driver made an evasive move, and words were exchanged.
Authorities said the Malibu followed the Armada onto highway 249 and pulled up beside it.
That is when a passenger in the Malibu started throwing things at the Armada, and a shot was fired, authorities said.
“The driver of the red Armada slowed down. That vehicle then slowed down, came up behind the red Armada, and fired again. As you can see, the back end was also shot, and then he came around the driver’s side and shot one more time, hitting the driver passenger’s side and then fleeing south on Tomball parkway,” officials said.
Authorities said the victim in the Armada was a 50-year-old man. He died at the scene.
@HCSOTexas units responded to an incident at 18555 Tomball Pkwy. Preliminary: an adult male passenger was shot during a road-rage incident that occurred at SH-249 near Spring Cypress. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. Investigators are enroute. pic.twitter.com/6VLf6Fw2oD
— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 21, 2022
Investigators are now looking for the man and woman who were inside the Malibu.
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.