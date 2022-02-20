Houston crime: Suspected thieves lead police on high-speed chase







HOUSTON — Two suspected catalytic converter thieves have been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase from Texas City to north Houston, police say.

The suspects took off and led police on a chase for 60 miles before crashing off North Shepherd in Houston. Police say the chase reached speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour at times.

Both suspects fled on foot and were eventually arrested without incident.

HPD also says the driver of the vehicle is believed to have been arrested at least twice in the previous weeks.





