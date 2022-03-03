Houston developer picks North Fort Worth for huge business park

A Houston developer is headed to North Fort Worth with plans for a huge new business park.

McCormack Commercial’s new Meacham Commerce Center will include four warehouse and distribution buildings with more than 1.3 million square feet of space.

Construction just kicked off on the 80-acre project at the southwest corner of Meacham Boulevard and Interstate 35W.

The first 334,750-square-foot warehouse building is set to open in third-quarter 2023.

“McCormack Commercial is excited to enter the booming Fort Worth industrial-retail submarket with what will be our first of four buildings at Meacham Commerce Center,” Danny McCormack, founding principal of McCormack Commercial, said in a statement. “The Fort Worth labor market is exceptional and has been growing steadily, with all indications that it will continue that trend in 2022 and beyond.”

McCormack Commercial is teaming up with Dallas’ Holt Lunsford Commercial on the new Fort Worth business park.

“The project is a great complement to the existing North Fort Worth industrial submarket and will allow for continued expansion of existing tenants while also attracting new users to the market,” Holt Lunsford’s Matt Carthey said in a statement. Carthey and George Jennings of Holt Lunsford are leasing the project.

Developer McCormack Commercial has been in business since 2018 and has projects in Houston, Austin and North Texas.

The developer is the latest industrial builder to start a new project in North Fort Worth.

At the start of 2022, more than 4 million square feet of new warehouse space was planned in that area.

For all of D-FW, more than 50 million square feet of industrial space is on the way – the most of any U.S. metro area.