Houston hospitals begin giving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters to kids ages 5 to 11

Houston hospitals on Friday began giving booster shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years old.
Texas Children’s Hospital and Memorial Hermann Health System started offering the boosters three days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved booster shots for children ages 5 to 11 who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend booster shots for children in that age range.