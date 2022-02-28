Front Page

Houston ISD dropping mask requirements in schools, facilities

February 28, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


The change follows new indoor mask-wearing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.


Students are shown at Atherton Elementary School, 2011 Solo St., Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in Houston.

Melissa Phillip, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer

Houston Independent School District students and staff won’t have to wear face masks anymore. The district is making it optional to wear face masks in schools, facilities and school buses starting Tuesday, officials announced Monday. 

The change comes just days after Mayor Sylvester Turner announced face masks will no longer be required for employees or visitors inside city buildings as cases and hospitalizations continue to drop in Houston. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo also lowered the COVID-19 threat level from red to orange last week. 

In a statement released Monday, officials encouraged students, staff and HISD stakeholders to continue wearing face coverings if they are exhibiting symptoms, regardless of vaccination status. 


“The district will continue to monitor all COVID-19 data and trends and will be prepared to update its protocols in the event of community or localized COVID-19 outbreaks and recommendations from health authorities,” the statement said. “HISD remains committed to providing safe in-person learning and working environments by focusing on our COVID-19 mitigation framework and strongly encouraging our communities to leverage COVID-19 testing and vaccination opportunities.” 

Officials said all the district will continue to regularly clean and disinfect facilities and will continue to host testing and vaccination clinics. 

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its indoor mask-wearing guidelines, citing a decline in case counts across the country. Some states have already lifted or announced plans to lift indoor mask mandates.



Ariana Garcia joined Chron in 2021. Previously, she was a community news and breaking news reporter for the Austin American-Statesman. She enjoys binge-watching anime and films makeup tutorials in her spare time. 



Source link

