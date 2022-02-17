Houston ISD to host job fair February 17 for associate teachers at Mandarin Immersion Magnet School

HOUSTON (KTRK) — On Thursday Feb. 17th, Houston ISD will be hosting a job fair for potential associate teachers.

Those who qualify will have completed 60+ credit hours and will earn $14 an hour if hired. In addition, individuals will receieve benefits including a flexible schedule and networking opportunities. Applicants who are interested should register for the event and complete an online application at HoustonISD.org/careers. Walk-ins will be accepted.

Those candidates who also speak Mandarin, Spanish, and Arabic are encouraged to apply.

The job fair will be held at Mandarin Immersion Magnet School from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

