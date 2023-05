Angels 2nd. Anthony Rendon grounds out to 3rd base, David Hensley to Jose Abreu. Hunter Renfroe homers to heart box. Brandon Drury known as out on moves. Matt Thaiss singles to deep proper heart box. Gio Urshela known as out on moves.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 mistakes, 1 left on. Angels 1, Astros 0.

Astros 3rd. Yainer Diaz moves out swinging. David Hensley grounds out to shallow infield, Zach Neto to Gio Urshela. Mauricio Dubon singles to shallow heart box. Alex Bregman triples to proper box. Mauricio Dubon rankings. Yordan Alvarez doubles to deep proper box. Alex Bregman rankings. Jose Abreu doubles to proper box, advances to third. Yordan Alvarez rankings. Fielding error via Hunter Renfroe. Kyle Tucker pops out to 3rd base to Anthony Rendon.

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Astros 3, Angels 1.

Angels 3rd. Zach Neto singles to shallow left box. Taylor Ward singles to shallow infield. Zach Neto to 2nd. Mike Trout pops out to Yainer Diaz. Shohei Ohtani doubles to proper heart box. Taylor Ward to 3rd. Zach Neto rankings. Anthony Rendon singles to heart box. Shohei Ohtani to 3rd. Taylor Ward rankings. Hunter Renfroe known as out on moves. Brandon Drury grounds out to shallow infield, Hunter Brown to Jose Abreu.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 mistakes, 2 left on. Astros 3, Angels 3.

Astros 5th. David Hensley homers to left box. Mauricio Dubon grounds out to shallow infield, Patrick Sandoval to Gio Urshela. Alex Bregman flies out to deep left heart box to Taylor Ward. Yordan Alvarez singles to deep proper box, tagged out at 2nd, Hunter Renfroe to Zach Neto.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 mistakes, 1 left on. Astros 4, Angels 3.

Angels 5th. Taylor Ward doubles to deep left box. Mike Trout grounds out to shallow infield, Mauricio Dubon to Jose Abreu. Taylor Ward to 3rd. Shohei Ohtani doubles to deep proper heart box. Taylor Ward rankings. Anthony Rendon hit via pitch. Hunter Renfroe grounds out to shortstop. Anthony Rendon out at 2nd.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 mistakes, 1 left on. Astros 4, Angels 4.

Angels 8th. Anthony Rendon walks. Hunter Renfroe flies out to shallow heart box to Kyle Tucker. Brandon Drury triples to deep heart box. Anthony Rendon rankings. Matt Thaiss out on a sacrifice fly to heart box to Chas McCormick. Brandon Drury rankings. Gio Urshela moves out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 mistakes, 0 left on. Angels 6, Astros 4.