Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ Announces New Chairman of The Board: Pat Mann Phillips

HOUSTON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has made an historical announcement, as Pat Mann Phillips has been elected as its new chairman of the board, turning into the primary girl chairman because the rodeo started in 1932. Brady Carruth, who served as chairman since 2020, has been succeeded by means of Phillips.



“Pat Mann Phillips has been an instrumental part of our show for over 20 years and is known for her high energy and positive attitude, both qualities that will serve us well during her tenure as board chair,” mentioned Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a nonprofit group that goals to advertise agriculture by means of internet hosting an annual, family-friendly revel in that educates and entertains the general public, helps Texas adolescence, showcases Western heritage, and supplies year-round instructional make stronger throughout the neighborhood. Since its inception in 1932, the group has dedicated over $575 million to Texas adolescence and training, making it one of the country’s biggest scholarship suppliers.

Phillips started volunteering for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2001 and has since then labored with a number of committees of the group. In 2009, she changed into the founding chair of the Tours Committee and laid the groundwork for the committee’s endured good fortune lately. Phillips used to be elected to the board of administrators in 2012 and served as a Rodeo vp from 2016 to 2018, overseeing the efforts of the Transportation, Magazine, Special Children’s, Agriculture Education (previously Ladies’ Go Texan), Souvenir Program, and Communications & Special Services committees. In 2018, she used to be elected to serve at the Executive Committee, and named Chairman of the Board Elect in 2022.

In addition to electing Phillips as the brand new chairman of the board, the Rodeo’s govt