Houston man gets life in prison for shooting death of 21-year-old in 2017

HOUSTON – A man from Houston, known as Horace Harris, has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting 21-year-old Melton McGee in 2017. Harris confronted life imprisonment with out parole for capital homicide, however opted to plead responsible to homicide as an alternative, which resulted in a life sentence with out the chance of an enchantment.

The Harris County District Attorney, Kim Ogg, described the homicide as premeditated ambush and mourned the loss of a promising younger man. She additionally commented that armed robberies that escalate briefly into deadly shootings don’t seem to be unusual, and that the man accountable for this crime will spend his complete life in the back of bars.

The incident happened when McGee used to be sitting in his automotive in an condo complicated in Humble. Harris, accompanied via two different males with firearms, ambushed him via opening hearth on him. After the assault, McGee attempted to power away, however one of the assailants shot him in the again of his head, killing him in an instant. Subsequently, Harris used to be discovered to be a member of the 59 Bounty Hunters – a infamous boulevard gang affiliated with the Bloods, who later additionally admitted to robbing the sufferer and stealing his property from the auto after he used to be lifeless.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office performed a radical investigation and arrested Harris for capital homicide. However, because of the overpowering proof in opposition to him, Harris selected to plead responsible to reduce the sentence, which stored the sufferer’s circle of relatives from going in the course of the ordeal of attesting in court docket. Harris should serve a minimum of 30 years in prison earlier than he’s eligible for parole. The different two defendants may also face their trials in court docket.