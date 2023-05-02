Houston man sentenced to prison for $3 million PPP loan fraud

HOUSTON – In a up to date announcement, United States Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani has disclosed that a Houston man has been sentenced to 8.5 years in federal prison for committing twine fraud. Scott Jackson Davis, 47, used to be convicted of the aforementioned crime and pleaded in charge in 2022. After serving his prison sentence, he’s going to have to go through 3 further years of supervised free up. Moreover, he’s going to have to pay $3,002,655.13 in damages.

According to government, the courtroom has discovered that Davis were on supervised free up for some other twine fraud conviction when he dedicated the prevailing crime. He were launched from prison for simplest 4 months when he began filing fraudulent programs for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. These loans have been designed to assist companies retain their staff even all through the pandemic.

Davis fraudulently got $3.3 million in PPP loans by way of filing fraudulent programs to other monetary organizations. He claimed he owned 3 companies, specifically, Skilled Trade Investments LP, Skilled Trade Staffing LLC, and Skilled Trade Investments Group, and that he had an important group of workers and payroll. However, Davis had only a few workers and infrequently any payroll, and he used faux Internal Revenue Service documentation to exhibit the bills of his companies.

“Davis also lied on each of the PPP applications, indicating he had never been convicted of a felony,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated. Davis used to be prior to now convicted of twine fraud as smartly.

Upon investigation, it used to be discovered that Davis spent a large amount of the fraudulently received PPP loan price range on personal jet shuttle, actual property, jewellery, weapons, and comfort automobiles. U.S. District Judge David Hittner, who presided over the case, referred to as Davis a threat to the neighborhood, and therefore he’s going to stay in custody pending switch to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

The FBI and Small Business Administration investigated the case, whilst Assistant U.S. Attorney John Wakefield and Department of Justice Criminal Division Trial Attorney Edward Emokpae prosecuted it.