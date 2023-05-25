Authorities have not too long ago arrested Derrick Wayne Castille in Zavala County on suspicion of a perilous capturing that came about in Southeast Houston against the top of 2022. The Texas Department of Public Safety stories that Castille was once using an SUV when he was once pulled over for a site visitors violation. Officials believed he was once a suspect in a murder case in Harris County, however he lied about his id throughout wondering. After making an attempt to flee a couple of occasions, Castille ultimately admitted his actual id and was once taken into custody. He now faces capital murder fees, consistent with the Houston Police Department.

The crime Castille is suspected of took place on December 10, 2022. James Blanton, 34, was once in his driveway on Safeguard Street when he heard a noise coming from his yard. Upon opening the storage, he was once faced by means of two masked males who proceeded to struggle with him. During the combat, Blanton was once shot and killed. The suspects then ran away to a ready automobile. Four days later, 21-year-old Carl Michael McCloud Jr. was once arrested and charged as the driving force of the getaway car. However, the 3rd suspect in the case stays at huge.

The investigation into the fatal capturing is ongoing. The Houston Police Department has no longer but decided a purpose for the crime. Anyone with information associated with this situation is inspired to return ahead.

