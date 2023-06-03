HOUSTON NAMED A 2023 TOP 10 BEST CITY IN AMERICA

City receives top marks for its tradition, sights, Fortune 500 neighborhood, and eating places

HOUSTON, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Houston has been identified as one in every of America’s maximum coveted locations, securing the No. 9 spot at the 2023 checklist of America’s Best Cities, as launched by means of placemaking company Resonance. Houston has persistently risen within the scores in this authoritative checklist, shifting from No. 17 in 2021 to No. 11 in 2022. For 2023, Houston is the one Texas metropolis to protected a best 10 rating.

The 2023 file highlights Houston’s “prisms of festivals” and year-round celebrations of tradition, which earned America’s maximum numerous metropolis an extra reputation for Culture. Houston’s expansive culinary panorama additionally gained an outstanding No. 4 rating for Restaurants, whilst sights corresponding to the approaching Ismaili Center – the primary one in America – generated a No. 8 rating for Attractions. The metropolis additionally gained No. 4 rating for its Fortune 500 Community because of traits such because the Houston Spaceport, an FAA-licensed city industrial spaceport that gives unparalleled get right of entry to to the thriving aerospace neighborhood.

“Houston is increasingly recognized as one of the nation’s top destinations, as evidenced by our rising position in recent years on this prestigious list,” stated Michael Heckman, President & CEO of Houston First Corporation, the town’s vacation spot advertising group. “Our city is a diverse and welcoming place where newcomers from around the world come to create their future, a city brimming with possibility. From dynamic restaurants and performing arts to a robust and expanding business landscape, we are accomplishing big things in Houston by working together across organizations to ensure a prosperous future.”

America’s Best Cities is an unique rating of the rustic’s best city locations, carried out every year by means of Resonance Consultancy – a world staff of main advisors in tourism, actual property, and financial construction, thought to be the sector’s maximum thorough city-ranking entity.

To evaluation towns for reputation, Resonance makes use of a mix of qualitative checks and statistical efficiency to check the full efficiency of over 110 U.S. metropolitan spaces with populations of greater than 500,000. Researchers thought to be a protracted checklist of metrics – from price of residing and funding to walkability and variety – deemed maximum necessary when opting for a spot to reside, paintings, and consult with.

Based on every metropolis’s efficiency within the 26 elements analyzed, the next towns have been named as America’s Top 10 Best Cities for 2023:

New York, NY Chicago, IL Los Angeles, CA San Francisco, CA Washington, D.C. Miami, FL Boston, MA Seattle, WA Houston, TX San Jose, CA

To be told extra about Best Cities’ annual adjusting technique or to learn in regards to the 100 U.S. towns named to the 2023 checklist of America’s Best Cities, consult with https://www.worldsbestcities.com/report-download/?r=RVRXMWdiREh5emdBS012YnZjKzIyQT09.

Houston First Corporation (HFC) is a neighborhood govt company and the authentic vacation spot advertising group for the rustic's fourth-largest metropolis. In addition to running the George R. Brown Convention Center and a few of Houston's maximum distinguished artwork, leisure, and match venues, HFC is excited about selling the town's vibrancy and wealthy tapestry of tradition. By harnessing the town's collective power, ambition, and creativity, together with its numerous culinary scene, world-renowned appearing arts, clinical and area innovation, and elite filming places, HFC is solidifying Houston as a premier nationwide and international vacation spot.

