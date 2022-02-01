Houston officials warn of massive police, first responder training exercises through Feb. 12

Jay R. Jordan / Houston Chronicle

Houston officials are preempting any panic due to a series of training exercises during the next two weeks, which will bring a significant number of police officers and other first responders to the area.

The Houston Police Department is conducting a series of joint training operations with the Department of Defense and other local law enforcement agencies. In a tweet, officials said Houstonians may hear loud noises or see multiple helicopters in the sky between now and Feb. 12, when the training is complete. Houston was home to a similar exercise in September.