Houston Olympian Simone Biles and Texans’ Jonathan Owens announce Valentine’s Day engagement

February 15, 2022
Al Lindsey
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Love is in the air! One of Houston’s greatest power couples officially said “yes!”

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens announced their engagement Tuesday morning on social media.

The video above is from when Biles returned to the U.S. from the Olympics in August 2021.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote on her Instagram. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

Biles and Jonathan have been together since early 2020.

“Woke up this morning with a fiancée,” Owens said on his Instagram.

According to posts from the couple, it appears the engagement happened on Valentine’s Day.

