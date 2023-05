Around 12:44 p.m., officials from the Houston Police Department had been dispatched to an condominium situated in the 10200 block of Forum Park Drive. The explanation why for the dispatch was once because of a number of lawsuits a couple of suspicious individual with a weapon and an individual firing a gun, in line with Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite.

An nameless 9-1-1 caller had equipped dispatchers with a unit quantity. However, when 3 officials arrived on the scene, they weren’t positive if that unit belonged to the caller or the one who was once firing a gun. Satterwhite defined that after one of the most officials approached the unit, a person opened the door and fired a shot on the officer.

The officer, who have been serving the dept for 15 years, was once grazed in the best forearm. Satterwhite discussed that the officer ran for defense and returned hearth in opposition to the person in the condominium who had closed the door and long gone again within.

Shortly after, the suspect got here out of the condominium with none weapon and was once arrested by means of the officials. He was once no longer injured all the way through the incident. Satterwhite showed that the identify of the officer and the suspect have no longer been launched but. In addition, Satterwhite published that the HPD had gained a number of calls concerning the guy in query, together with one a couple of conceivable psychological well being disaster. However, it stays unclear if any of the former calls concerned a gun or if there was once any explanation why for the person not to legally possess one.

The murder particular investigation unit of the dept, in conjunction with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, had been already investigating the incident. The officer who fired his weapon has been put on administrative responsibility, which is usual protocol for such occurrences. Satterwhite emphasised that if the 9-1-1 callers had equipped extra information concerning the scenario on the advanced, the officer’s lives may had been much less in peril.

“We always need as much information as the public has and can share for us,” Satterwhite mentioned. “We want to prepare our officers. They’re already going into a dangerous situation every day with these types of calls. The more information we have, the better we can prepare.”