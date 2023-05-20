Houston ranked 2nd-fastest growing metro area in the U.S.

Davel5957/Getty Images

Some Houstonians are at all times complaining about the sheer choice of other people transferring to the town. Unfortunately, that does not appear to be converting anytime quickly. On Thursday, the U.S. Census Bureau unveiled its listing of biggest towns in the nation via inhabitants and Space City got here in at 4th position with over 2.3 million citizens. It ranks at the back of New York (8.3 million), Los Angeles (3.8 million) and Chicago (2.7 million).

Three different huge Texas towns indexed in the best 10, together with San Antonio (1.5 million), Dallas (1.3 million) and Austin (1 million). Fort Worth is indexed at No. 13 with 1 million citizens. With an building up of eleven,223 citizens between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022, Houston additionally ranked No. 9 for towns with populations of fifty,000 or extra with the biggest numeric will increase all through that period of time. The U.S. Census Bureau additionally discovered that the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas metro area, which added 124,281 citizens in that one-year duration, had the second-highest numeric building up in inhabitants of any U.S. metro area.