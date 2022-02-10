Houston Rockets trade Daniel Theis to Celtics in 4-player deal, multiple reports say

HOUSTON – According to multiple reports, the Rockets are trading center Daniel Theis to the Boston Celtics for point guard Dennis Schroder, center Enes Freedom and forward Bruno Fernando.

Screenshot of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski’s reporting of the Houston Rockets’ trade with the Boston Celtics (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.)

Screenshot of Shams Charania’s reporting of the Houston Rockets’ trade with the Boston Celtics (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.)

To clear space, Houston would need to waive two players to create the available roster spots.

As part of this trade, KPRC 2 has learned the team will waive former Houston Cougar Armoni Brooks, according to an NBA source. Brooks was averaging 6.2 points on 30% shooting from three-point range this season.

Reports say the other player will be former Texas Longhorn point guard D.J. Augustin.

According to ESPN, the Rockets are planning to waive Enes Freedom, and will now have a roster spot open.