Houston sports: Booker T. Washington’s boys bball tops rankings

In the school’s 129-year history, this may be the Eagles’ best team yet.

HOUSTON — Founded in 1893, Booker T. Washington has a long history of sports.

But 129 years later, the Eagles might have the best team they’ve ever had.

“I think we have the talent to make a real deep run,” said Eagles head coach Vincent Grayson. “If we just take it one game at a time.

Grayson was a long time assistant coach under Clarence Stubblefield.

Now Grayson, who’s been coaching at Washington for 19 years, has the Eagles sitting at 22-4 and ranked third in the state.

“They’re a good group of guys that work hard, play hard, they really like each other…I’m just enjoying myself this year,” Grayson said.

The Eagles offer a little bit of everything.

Junior wing Kenneth Lewis averages 27 points per game. Sophomore Chris McDermott averages a double-double with 22 points and 16 rebounds.

Playoff success isn’t just a goal, but a reality now with their first trip to state finally a possibility.

“Every other year, we’ll go three rounds deep into the playoffs and get knocked out,” Grayson said.

“I like our chances this year.”

