Houston teen surprises cancer survivor with Taylor Swift tickets





Hallie Barnard, a 14-year-old Texas youngster, has been combating cancer off and on since infancy. However, her dream of attending a Taylor Swift live performance within the entrance row after all got here true because of any other teen, Gabriella Saadia, whom she had by no means met.

Gabriella used her early get entry to to shop for two additional tickets to Swift’s live performance so she and her dad may donate them to a pediatric affected person at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. During a Zoom chat, Gabriella invited Hallie to sign up for her within the entrance row, which Hallie eagerly accredited. The two temporarily bonded over their love for Taylor or even made plans for his or her outfits, together with friendship bracelets.

Hallie is a exceptional teen who has began Hallie’s Heroes, a charity to lift consciousness and cash for different youngsters with cancer and their households. She turned into a Swiftie after they did a song video for Taylor Swift songs to lift cash for her charity. Hallie was once recognized with Diamond-Blackfan anemia, an extraordinary blood cancer, at 13 months outdated, and needed to go through a bone marrow transplant at age 10. Later on, she needed to amputate her leg as a result of a kind of cancer that starts within the cells that shape bones.

Despite her difficult adventure, Hallie “radiates positivity” and manages to have a humorousness about her leg. Together with her folks, she expanded the challenge of Hallie’s Heroes to assist different households with overwhelming scientific expenses and pledged $50,000 over 5 years to make stronger pediatric sarcoma analysis.

Hallie goals of turning into a surgical oncologist in the future, however she additionally enjoys being “a regular kid,” swimming, crafting, and looking at “Saturday Night Live.” She has been given honorary titles as a nurse, sergeant, deputy, and firefighter for various departments.

Overall, in spite of her struggles, Hallie is an inspiration and a reminder to us all to stick sure and try to make a distinction on the earth.