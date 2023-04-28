Houston Texans 2023 NFL Draft picks





On Thursday evening, the Houston Texans made some important strikes within the NFL draft. They decided on C.J. Stroud as the second one total select as their franchise quarterback. Additionally, they traded with the Arizona Cardinals to procure the 0.33 total select and decided on Alabama outdoor linebacker Will Anderson Jr. This transfer used to be made to reinforce their protection.

Stroud performed for 2 years at Ohio State and threw for 8,123 yards with 85 touchdowns and handiest 12 interceptions. His efficiency led the Buckeyes to a 21-4 win. Stroud broke Drew Brees’ Big Ten report along with his 85 touchdowns over two seasons. The Texans have struggled to safe a competent quarterback since Deshaun Watson asked a industry and used to be later traded to the Cleveland Browns. Davis Mills began many of the closing two seasons, and the Texans were some of the NFL’s worst groups, going 5-22-1 in 28 video games with 26 begins.

When requested concerning the drive that includes being a franchise quarterback, Stroud remarked, “I don’t believe in pressure. I think you either do it or you don’t.”

To download Anderson Jr., the Texans traded the twelfth and thirty third picks on this 12 months’s draft, along side a first- and third-round select subsequent 12 months to the Cardinals. They additionally gained the a hundred and fifth select on this 12 months’s draft. Anderson used to be a three-year starter with the Crimson Tide, the place he racked up 204 tackles, together with 58.5 tackles for losses and 34.5 sacks. He gained the Bronko Nagurski Award because the country’s best defensive participant and the Chuck Bednarik Trophy given to the country’s best defender and the Rotary Lombardi Award, given to the most productive lineman in school soccer, in his closing season.

With those two first-round picks, the Texans have made historical past. The closing time a staff made two of the primary 3 picks within the draft used to be when Washington decided on linebacker LaVar Arrington 2d and offensive take on Chris Samuels 0.33 in 2000.

The Texans hope that those picks, together with the hiring of former participant DeMeco Ryans as their trainer, will lend a hand flip issues round for the staff. The twelfth select that the Texans despatched to Arizona used to be a part of the deal for Watson. Houston fanatics are ecstatic concerning the staff’s picks and are having a look ahead to seeing what Stroud and Anderson Jr. can do at the box.