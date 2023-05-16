Houston Texans 2023 Schedule

The Game Haus (TGH) is worked up to announce the total common season agenda for the 2023-2024 NFL season for each crew. As avid sports activities fans, TGH is devoted to offering fanatics with get entry to to detailed information in regards to the upcoming season, and will likely be publishing every crew’s agenda week-by-week. Be positive to take a look at The Game Haus’ NFL web page to get the total scoop on every crew’s agenda.
For the ones in search of slightly extra perception on how the season is more likely to play out, TGH additionally provides win-loss projections main as much as kickoff on Thursday, September 7.
So with out additional ado, right here’s the whole agenda for the impending season:
Week 1
Opponent: @ Ravens
Date/Time: Sept. 10, 1:00pm
Network: CBS
Week 2
Opponent: vs. Colts
Date/Time: Sept. 17, 1:00pm
Network: FOX
Week 3
Opponent: @ Jaguars
Date/Time: Sept. 24, 1:00pm
Network: FOX
Week 4
Opponent: vs. Steelers
Date/Time: Oct. 1, 1:00pm
Network: CBS
Week 5
Opponent: @ Falcons
Date/Time: Oct. 8, 1:00pm
Network: FOX
Week 6
Opponent: vs. Saints
Date/Time: Oct. 15, 1:00pm
Network: FOX
Week 7
BYE
Week 8
Opponent: @ Panthers
Date/Time: Oct. 29, 1:00pm
Network: FOX
Week 9
Opponent: vs. Buccaneers
Date/Time: Nov. 5, 1:00pm
Network: CBS
Week 10
Opponent: @ Bengals
Date/Time: Nov. 12, 1:00pm
Network: CBS
Week 11
Opponent: vs. Cardinals
Date/Time: Nov. 19, 1:00pm
Network: CBS
Week 12
Opponent: vs. Jaguars
Date/Time: Nov. 26, 1:00pm
Network: CBS
Week 13
Opponent: vs. Broncos
Date/Time: Dec. 3, 4:05pm
Network: CBS
Week 14
Opponent: @ Jets
Date/Time: Dec. 10, 1:00pm
Network: CBS
Week 15
Opponent: @ Titans
Date/Time: Dec. 17, 1:00pm
Network: CBS
Week 16
Opponent: vs. Browns
Date/Time: Dec. 24, 1:00pm
Network: CBS
Week 17
Opponent: vs. Titans
Date/Time: Dec. 31, 1:00pm
Network: FOX
Week 18
Opponent: @ Colts
Date/Time: TBD
Network: TBD
