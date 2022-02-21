Houston Texans announce Lovie Smith’s 2022 coaching staff

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have announced Lovie Smith’s squad of assistants entering his first year as head coach of the Houston Texans.
It had been known from the time that Smith was hired as the head coach that Pep Hamilton would be the offensive coordinator and Frank Ross would be the special teams coordinator.
They aren’t the only holdovers from a year ago: Sean Baker (assistant special teams), Danny Barrett (running backs), Ilir Emini (defensive assistant/nickels), Ben McDaniels (wide receivers/pass game coordinator), DeNarius McGhee (offensive assistant), Miles Smith (linebackers), and Dino Vasso (cornerbacks) were all on last season’s Texans coaching staff. McDaniels gets the bump up from being an offensive assistant/assistant wide receivers a year ago.
This is the full 2022 Houston Texans coaching staff:
Lovie Smith – Head Coach
Pep Hamilton – Offensive Coordinator
Frank Ross – Special Teams Coordinator
Sean Baker – Assistant Special Teams
Danny Barrett – Running Backs
Tim Berbenich – Tight Ends
Ben Bolling – Defensive Assistant
Jacques Cesaire – Defensive Line
Joe Danna – Safeties
Ilir Emini – Defensive Assistant / Nickels
Dele Harding – Defensive Assistant
Hal Hunter – Assistant Offensive Line
Kenyon Jackson – Assistant Defensive Line
Ben McDaniels – Wide Receivers / Pass Game Coordinator
DeNarius McGhee – Offensive Assistant
Robbie Picazo – Offensive Assistant
Miles Smith – Linebackers
Dino Vasso – Cornerbacks
George Warhop – Offensive Line
Ted White – Offensive Assistant / Quarterbacks
Is there a coaching hire y’all are most intrigued or excited about? Let us know in the comments.
