Houston Texans announce Lovie Smith’s 2022 coaching staff

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have announced Lovie Smith’s squad of assistants entering his first year as head coach of the Houston Texans.

It had been known from the time that Smith was hired as the head coach that Pep Hamilton would be the offensive coordinator and Frank Ross would be the special teams coordinator.

They aren’t the only holdovers from a year ago: Sean Baker (assistant special teams), Danny Barrett (running backs), Ilir Emini (defensive assistant/nickels), Ben McDaniels (wide receivers/pass game coordinator), DeNarius McGhee (offensive assistant), Miles Smith (linebackers), and Dino Vasso (cornerbacks) were all on last season’s Texans coaching staff. McDaniels gets the bump up from being an offensive assistant/assistant wide receivers a year ago.

This is the full 2022 Houston Texans coaching staff:

NAME

Lovie Smith – Head Coach

Pep Hamilton – Offensive Coordinator

Frank Ross – Special Teams Coordinator

Sean Baker – Assistant Special Teams

Danny Barrett – Running Backs

Tim Berbenich – Tight Ends

Ben Bolling – Defensive Assistant

Jacques Cesaire – Defensive Line

Joe Danna – Safeties

Ilir Emini – Defensive Assistant / Nickels

Dele Harding – Defensive Assistant

Hal Hunter – Assistant Offensive Line

Kenyon Jackson – Assistant Defensive Line

Ben McDaniels – Wide Receivers / Pass Game Coordinator

DeNarius McGhee – Offensive Assistant

Robbie Picazo – Offensive Assistant

Miles Smith – Linebackers

Dino Vasso – Cornerbacks

George Warhop – Offensive Line

Ted White – Offensive Assistant / Quarterbacks

Is there a coaching hire y’all are most intrigued or excited about? Let us know in the comments.