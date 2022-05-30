NFL Sports

Houston Texans Climb In Latest NFL Power Ranking

May 30, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Cease the presses! For as soon as, the Houston Texans haven’t been ranked final in an NFL energy rating.

That dishonor goes to the Seattle Seahawks in Pro Football Focus’ newest rating, with the Texans reaching the dizzying heights of 28th place. 

The Texans had been capable of lastly begin their rebuild by buying and selling away Deshaun Watson for an enormous haul of draft picks. That transfer occurred too late within the day for them to be massive gamers in free company, so the challenge actually began within the draft. Davis Mills flashed some surprisingly good play as a rookie, and he’ll get, at the least, one other season to indicate he could be a future starter, however this challenge has actually solely simply begun. – Sam Monson, PFF



