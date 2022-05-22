Editor's Pick

Houston Texans Ex Jadeveon Clowney Re-Signs with Browns: NFL Tracker

May 22, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
With the 2022 NFL season on the horizon, the Texans are in store for an active offseason. Follow along with TexansDaily.com for all the latest news, notes, and transactions below. 

MAY 21 CLOWNEY SIGNS The Browns are keeping a former Texans standout and a difference-maker by re-signing pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, per multiple reports.

Despite nine sacks last year, Clowney – formerly a Houston No. 1 overall pick – again sat on the shelf for a time before re-upping with Cleveland, a team that believes it’s building a contender featuring another Texans ex in QB Deshaun Watson.





