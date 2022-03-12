Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson won’t face criminal charges in connection with sexual misconduct allegations

HOUSTON — A grand jury on Friday declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 ladies who’ve accused him of harassment and sexual assault.

Prosecutors from the district lawyer’s workplace in Harris County, Texas, introduced proof and testimony to the 12-person grand jury for over six hours on Friday associated to 9 of the 10 prison complaints filed towards Watson. The grand jury, which doesn’t require a unanimous vote, rejected all 9 instances; prosecutors didn’t current the 10th.

In response to Johna Stallings, chief of the grownup intercourse crimes and trafficking division with the Harris County District Legal professional’s Workplace, the grand jury’s resolution ended prison proceedings associated to Watson in Harris County, the place Houston is positioned.

“It is positively a really emotional second for me. I do know we’re removed from being achieved of dealing with what we have to deal with on the authorized facet, however as we speak is certainly a giant day,” Watson, talking to reporters for the primary time in over a yr, mentioned from outdoors his lawyer’s workplace in Houston. “I thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for letting the reality be heard. And I thank everybody that was part of this for seeing and listening to each side. That is what my level and my workforce wished to do, is have a good slate of us telling our facet of the story and letting the conclusion come to what occurred as we speak, and that is what the grand jury selected.

“I am simply going to maintain combating to rebuild my title and rebuild my look locally. And on the authorized facet deal with what we have to deal with. But in addition able to get on the sphere, and prep for that.”

Stallings declined to say what attainable expenses had been introduced to the grand jury for consideration.

“We respect the grand jury’s resolution,” she mentioned.

The announcement on Friday got here practically a yr after the primary civil lawsuit was filed towards Watson. The 22 civil instances accuse him of a spread of actions throughout therapeutic massage appointments, from touching ladies along with his genitals to compelled oral intercourse.

Eight of the ladies who sued Watson filed prison complaints towards him with Houston police and had been set to look earlier than the grand jury. Two different ladies who did not sue Watson additionally filed police complaints.

Houston police started investigating Watson in April 2021 after the primary prison criticism was filed. The FBI additionally was reviewing the allegations.

“We’re delighted that the grand jury has appeared on the matter totally and reached the identical conclusion we did,” Rustin Hardin, Watson’s lead lawyer, mentioned in a press release. “Deshaun Watson didn’t commit any crimes and isn’t responsible of any offenses. Now that the prison investigations have been accomplished, we’re completely happy to maneuver ahead with the civil case depositions. We’ll vigorously defend these instances with each ounce we have now.”

Watson sat for depositions in two of the civil lawsuits towards him earlier Friday on the workplaces of Hardin’s legislation agency, positioned about half a mile away from the Harris County prison courthouse in downtown Houston, the place the grand jury met. Hardin suggested the quarterback to invoke his Fifth Modification proper through the depositions to keep away from attainable self-incrimination.

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing the 22 ladies, mentioned the prison case is separate from the civil instances and he’ll proceed the method of questioning Watson because the lawsuits transfer towards trial.

“The civil instances will proceed to collect steam. We take Mr. Watson’s deposition once more Tuesday. Respect the method,” Buzbee mentioned Friday.

No trial date has been set for the lawsuits.

A spokesman for the NFL, which is investigating Watson underneath its private conduct coverage, mentioned in a press release Friday, “We’ve been intently monitoring all developments within the matter.”

Though Watson has not performed for the Texans for the reason that first lawsuit was filed on March 16, 2020, he was on the lively roster through the 2021 season and was a wholesome scratch for all 17 video games. He was paid his complete $10.54 million base wage. Final yr, Hardin mentioned he did not anticipate Watson to talk with the NFL’s investigative workforce till the prison investigation had concluded.

In January 2021, Watson requested the Texans to commerce him as a result of he was sad in regards to the route of the franchise. Whereas members of the Texans’ group have declined to remark particularly on Watson’s authorized state of affairs, normal supervisor Nick Caserio mentioned earlier this month that the workforce is “day-to-day by way of dealing with” Watson’s state of affairs. Final week, coach Lovie Smith mentioned the Texans are hoping for “a immediate decision” to Watson’s future with the workforce.

The commerce marketplace for the star QB is predicted to ramp up shortly, with Houston open to shifting him and a number of groups anticipated to have an interest, league sources informed ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Related Press contributed to this report.