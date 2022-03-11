Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson completes first two sessions of depositions in lawsuit

HOUSTON — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has accomplished his first two periods of depositions as a part of the 22 lawsuits filed in opposition to him, ESPN confirmed Friday.
His lawyer, Rusty Hardin, beforehand advised ESPN his consumer would assert his Fifth Modification proper to not incriminate himself throughout his testimony till the prison investigation had concluded.
Hardin advised ESPN in July that 10 girls had filed complaints with Houston police about Watson. Eight of the ladies have additionally filed lawsuits in opposition to Watson with allegations starting from sexual assault to harassment throughout therapeutic massage periods.
Whereas the depositions had been going down, a grand jury sat in a Houston courthouse lower than a mile away, listening to proof about prison complaints to find out whether or not Watson will face prison fees.
Final month, a decide dominated that Watson might be deposed in 9 of these civil circumstances after Hardin argued that delaying these depositions would allow Watson’s authorized staff to safe depositions with all 22 of the ladies who’re suing Watson and would permit Watson the safety of realizing whether or not he can even face prison fees.
Watson’s deposition was initially scheduled to start as early as Feb. 22.
