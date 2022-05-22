Editor's Pick

Houston Texans TE Brevin Jordan: NFL Best-Kept Secret?

May 22, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments




When you think of Houston Texans players, the likes of wide receiver Brandin Cooks or two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil jump to mind.

But, there are players of real quality who continue to sneak under the radar, and Bleacher Report has compiled a list of each team’s best-kept secret.

The Texans’ pick? Second-year tight end Brevin Jordan.

“In 2021, Jordan hauled in three touchdown passes inside the 15-yard line; Brown has scored two touchdowns in the last three years,” Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton wrote. “As a 2021 fifth-round pick out of Miami, Jordan didn’t play in the first seven weeks of his rookie season, but he made an immediate contribution as a first-time starter in Week 8, catching three passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.”



