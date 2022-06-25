Houston, Texas news: Father stabbed by teen daughter after fight





HOUSTON — A father was stabbed by his 16-year-old daughter after a bodily fight, based on the Houston Police Department.

The incident occurred round 11 p.m. Friday at an condo advanced close to 12100 Fondren Road.

Police say the daughter and her father acquired into an argument about some sort of disrespect. The argument changed into a full fight, leaving each with bodily trauma after fists had been thrown.

Investigators say that after the fight, the daughter grabbed a knife from the kitchen and mentioned she was going to kill her father.

That’s when police say one other fight began over the knife and the daughter stabbed her father a pair occasions within the chest.

The father was taken to the hospital, however police shouldn’t have an replace on his situation at the moment. The daughter suffered facial trauma and was handled on the scene.

Police say the household is absolutely cooperating and police are working to find out the place to go following the incident.

story by The Texas Tribune Source link