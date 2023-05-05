Houston, Texas news: Residents see dramatic water bill increase

People living in west Houston and experiencing strangely top water expenses are asked by means of Houston Public Works to record the similar. According to their tweet on Thursday afternoon, the brand new digital studying units on meters of shoppers dwelling close to I-10 and Eldridge Parkway are leading to a ‘dramatic increase’ in water expenses.

Houston Public Works is these days investigating the problem and hopes to deal with it once imaginable. If you assume that your water bill has been impacted, then touch them at 713-371-1400. Moreover, in case you have won a water bill that you just assume is fallacious, then e mail [email protected].

