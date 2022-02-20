Houston traffic: 1 dead after fiery crash on Ship Channel bridge







Police say the accident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on the southbound lanes of 610 over the Houston Ship Channel.

An 18-wheeler was driving southbound when a white vehicle crashed into the back of the big rig. Police say the vehicle then bounced off a barrier, partially ejecting the driver.

When first responders arrived, the victim was removed and life saving measures were performed before the victim died on scene.

Police say the victim’s vehicle caught on fire and that the front end was impaled into the back of the big rig.

The victim has not yet been identified and police say the driver of the big rig showed no signs of impairment and is cooperating.

Southbound lanes of 610 have since been reopened.





