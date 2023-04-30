Houston traffic: Deadly crash closes SB I-69/US-59 in Sugar Land

The Sugar Land Police Department has introduced the closure of all southbound lanes of I-69/US-59 close to Highway 90 in Sugar Land, Texas, because of a deadly crash.

The incident befell after 4 a.m. on Sunday and concerned no less than two automobiles. As a consequence, all southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway are anticipated to stay closed for a number of hours whilst investigations proceed.

Commuters in the affected space are prompt to hunt alternative ways. You can observe different bother spots around the Houston space through trying out our interactive visitors map.

