Houston Walks-Off Series Opener Against South Florida

HOUSTON – The University of Houston softball crew completed their 5th walk-off victory of the season with a 5-4 win over South Florida as the sport prolonged to 9 innings on Friday evening at Cougar Softball Stadium.

Senior Kenna Wilkey (15-13) pitched the whole sport and collected the win for Houston (20-28, 7-10), tossing 155 pitches and putting out seven. Payton Dixon (12-5) picked up the loss for South Florida (30-23, 9-7) in reduction after a 3rd of an inning of labor.

Game Highlights:

Senior Bree Cantu took the lead in house runs along with her 9th of the 12 months within the 3rd inning.

Cantu and Coleman had their sixteenth and nineteenth multi-hit video games of the 12 months, respectively. Cantu additionally posted her 9th multi-RBI sport of the season.

Player Highlights:

Bree Cantu : 2-4, R, 2 RBI, HR

: 2-4, R, 2 RBI, HR Turiya Coleman : 2-3, R, 2B, BB, SB

: 2-3, R, 2B, BB, SB Kenna Wilkey : W, CG, 9.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 7 SO

Key Innings

3rd | South Florida scored a run within the first and 2nd inning whilst Houston controlled to tie the sport within the backside of the 3rd. With no outs, Sophomore Ja’Naiya Thomas reached first base on an infield unmarried and Cantu hit a two-run homer to left-center, ensuing within the crew’s thirty first homer of the 12 months.

6th | The Bulls took the lead within the fourth inning on a sac-fly off the bat of Jordyn Kadlub. The Cougars answered with a sacrifice fly to even the ranking as soon as once more as Coleman scored her thirty second run of the season.

9th | South Florida earned the merit once more within the 9th as Meghan Sheehan hit the second one sacrifice fly of the sport, placing USF up 4-3.

In an try to even the ranking, senior Paige Hulsey led off with an infield unmarried, adopted via a bunt for successful from Brooke Lorenzo . Thomas sacrificed within the subsequent at-bat to transport the runners into scoring place. Hulsey scored on a wild pitch to equalize the ranking at 4-4. After Baylea Myers singled within the subsequent at-bat, junior Amanda Carden labored the depend complete and in the end walked on a wild pitch that allowed Lorenzo to attain, giving Houston a 5-4 victory.

UP NEXT

Houston continues its senior weekend in opposition to South Florida at 2 p.m. Saturday ahead of a midday Sunday finale. Fans can watch streaming of each video games on ESPN+.

