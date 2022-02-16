Houston weather forecast | khou.com

We’re watching a cold front that will arrive later this week. With that, a chance for showers and maybe a few thunderstorms are possible.

HOUSTON — Another warm day is expected Wednesday, though winds should continue to strengthen with gusts of over 30 mph possible.

We should see high temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday before our next weather event moves into southeast Texas.

We’re watching a cold front that will arrive Thursday morning. With that comes a chance for showers and maybe a few thunderstorms that will wrap up and move out by the lunch hour Thursday.

Any severe threat will be focused well to our north. The thing about this front is that we don’t cool down very much behind it.

Winds turn westerly which is not a very cool flow for us and as sunshine returns we’ll still likely warm into the middle to even upper 70s. The chill comes behind a reinforcing front Thursday night, this moves through dry but changes winds to out of the north.

Temperatures by Friday morning will be noticeably cooler in the 30s region-wide.

Look for sunny skies and cool temperatures on Friday with highs in the 50s.

We’ll gradually warm up into the weekend ahead of another rain chance for President’s Day on Monday.

