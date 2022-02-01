Houston woman who helped create Metro, preserve Wimberley’s Blue Hole killed by driver

Marilee Wood, a Houston woman who saw through the creation of the Metropolitan Transit Authority and later went on to preserve one of the Hill Country’s most famous water holes, was killed by a driver while walking home in Montrose earlier this month. She was 83.
Wood had just left from visiting with her granddaughter around 5 p.m. Jan. 16 when she was struck, said her adult son Stephen. Wood was walking east along Harold Street, just south of Westheimer, when she attempted to cross Dunlavy Street to make the final leg of the walk home. That’s when the driver of a Mazda CX-3 turned south on Dunlavy from the opposite side of Harold Street and hit Marilee while she was in the crosswalk, Houston police said.