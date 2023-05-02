How A Local Dad Convinced The PGA Headquarters To Move To North Texas

Not all multi-million dollar deals are born behind paneled boardroom doors. Now and then, one begins in a small neighborhood diner with only a paper napkin to record the historic moment. Such was the genesis of an idea that ultimately resulted in the PGA agreeing to move its headquarters from Florida to Frisco.

And, as with many such plans, it originated from one man’s concern that his neighbors’ needs weren’t being fulfilled. He began searching for a solution when his own golfing sons were just 12 and 8 years old.

The Idea: PGA Headquarters, Frisco TX

With his boys showing a strong interest in and talent for golf, Frisco attorney David Ovard was keenly aware of a problem his sports-minded city had failed to address. For all the high-dollar franchises blooming inside the city limits, and with all the attention being showered on Frisco’s youth, golf had been overlooked. There were a limited number of courses available and they could spare minimal time for pre-teen players and members of the local high school teams to practice. Moreover, there was the matter of green fees too expensive for many to regularly afford.

Ovard began campaigning for a solution, talking with his sons’ legendary golf coach, Cameron McCormick, and with Mark Harrison, executive director of the North Texas PGA. Finally, one day at lunch, the three agreed on a plan and put it in writing on that napkin.

After that, things began to move forward. Frisco’s leadership, including the City Council, Economic and Community Development corporations, and the Frisco Independent School District, warmed to their idea. The next stop was to send word out to Palm Beach County, Florida, and detail the plan, then dispatch a blue-ribbon delegation to attend the PGA Championship tournament and extend a more formal invitation to one of sports’ most powerful governing bodies.