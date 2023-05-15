How AI is helping job seekers land their next job





In 2017, Erica Schwartz, a advertising graduate from Boston University, skilled a not unusual downside amongst younger job-seekers – regardless of doing the whole thing proper, she may just now not land an interview. After making use of to a number of hundred jobs, she in the end secured a place. However, the method was once tedious and time-consuming. Seeking to ease the job seek procedure, Schwartz’s more youthful brother, Victor – learning laptop science at Duke University on the time – advanced a solution to automate job packages. Schwartz turned into an early guinea pig for the software, which accumulated job listings from around the internet and despatched loads of packages. It routinely stuffed out questionnaires, generated quilt letters, and tracked the whole thing all over the method. Schwartz gained 30 interview requests from this procedure. Many years later, she has modified jobs 3 extra instances with the assistance of her brother’s advent – now a startup known as Sonara. The corporate raised $800,000 in investment two years in the past and now has more or less 500 customers.

Sonara is one of the gear concerned about easing and automating job searches, sending out large numbers of packages at a time. For example, Massive is a startup that is helping candidates auto-apply to tech jobs by means of depending on a trove of knowledge it takes from project capital databases. Browser extensions like SimplifyJobs or LazyApply also are to be had to fill out loads of packages with a couple of clicks.

Recruiters and hiring managers don’t seem to be all the time captivated with the use of such services and products. Hiring execs regard AI-aided job packages as a deal-breaker, with virtually 40% of hiring execs reporting such packages as an important downside. However, in line with a up to date iCIMS survey, one in 4 fresh faculty graduates has already used AI era, similar to ChatGPT, to use for a job, with just about part expressing passion in doing so.

For more youthful adults in search of their first job, it continuously comes all the way down to a numbers sport, as they most likely do not have an in depth community. “In this game, it really means finding jobs online and applying to them, and there’s no way around it,” says Victor Schwartz.

However, there are doable downsides to robo-applying, similar to the potential for too many sloppy packages getting anyone barred from a conceivable employer. Nonetheless, many job seekers are captivated with such services and products, which provide them an opportunity to show the desk on employers.

“I feel like companies are so soulless,” says Erica Schwartz. “If HR thinks that’s annoying, they shouldn’t work in HR.”