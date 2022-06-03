How Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Lightning have rebounded from big playoff losses in recent years

The Tampa Bay Lightning had a less-than-stellar begin within the Jap Convention remaining as they fell 6-2 to the New York Rangers in Sport 1. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy had one of many worst showings of his postseason profession after wanting flawless within the earlier spherical in opposition to the Florida Panthers.

Wednesday’s loss marked the third time in Vasilevskiy’s profession that he surrendered six targets in a playoff recreation. Vasilevskiy stopped simply 28 of the 34 pictures that he confronted in Sport 1, however Lightning head coach Jon Cooper did elect to maintain his star goalie in web regardless of his struggles.

Whereas the Lightning’s begin to the sequence wasn’t very best, historical past reveals that it is unlikely that Tampa Bay may have a repeat efficiency in Sport 2 on Friday.

It wasn’t what many anticipated out of Vasilevskiy, however he is been on this state of affairs earlier than and almost all the time rebounds with a spectacular efficiency. With that in thoughts, this is a take a look at how the Lightning goaltender has bounced again after surrendering a minimum of 5 targets in a playoff recreation.

2018 Jap Convention semifinals

Throughout the 2018 postseason, Vasilevskiy surrendered 5 targets in a 6-2 loss to the Boston Bruins in Sport 1 of the Jap Convention Semifinals. How Vasilevskiy bounced again: The Lightning netminder responded by turning apart 18 of the 20 pictures he confronted in a 4-2 win over the Bruins in Sport 2. The Lightning went on to win the following 4 video games of that sequence and Vasilevskiy solely gave up seven targets over these subsequent 4 video games

2018 Jap Convention remaining

Previous to his Sport 1 semifinals efficiency, the 27-year previous allowed six targets in a 6-2 loss to the Washington Capitals in Sport 2 of the 2018 Jap Convention remaining How Vasilevskiy bounced again: As dangerous of a efficiency was that was, Vasilevskiy rebounded in Sport Three of that sequence by stopping 36 of the 38 pictures he confronted in a 4-2 Lightning win. All through the rest of the sequence, Vasilevskiy did not enable greater than three targets in any of these 5 video games and solely allowed greater than two on one event.

2019 first spherical

Within the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Vasilevskiy confronted adversity as soon as once more after he allowed 5 targets in a 5-1 loss by the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets in Sport 2 of their first spherical sequence How Vasilevskiy bounced again: The Lightning goalie rebounded by permitting simply two targets in Sport Three of that sequence and recorded 27 saves within the course of. Tampa Bay did find yourself getting swept after solely scoring eight targets in the complete sequence.

2021 first spherical

The Lightning goalie additionally yielded six targets to the Florida Panthers in a 6-5 additional time loss in Sport Three of the primary spherical of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs How Vasilevskiy bounced again: Vasilevskiy did rebound in Sport Four of that sequence with 39 saves on 41 pictures in a 6-2 Lightning win over the Panthers. He ended up excelling all through the 2021 postseason as he posted a 1.90 goals-against common and helped lead Tampa Bay to their second consecutive Stanley Cup and a Conn Smythe trophy.

2022 first spherical

Lastly, Vasilevskiy truly gave up 5 targets earlier this postseason in Sport 1 of the primary spherical in opposition to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs jumped everywhere in the Lightning with 4 targets within the opening two intervals How Vasilevskiy bounced again: It actually wasn’t the very best begin to the playoffs, however Vasilevskiy bounced again with a stable in Sport 2 through which he allowed three targets and recorded 31 saves in a 5-Three Lightning win. For those who take this recreation and Wednesday’s contest out of the equation, Vasilevskiy has allowed three or fewer targets in 9 of the crew’s 12 playoff video games this postseason.

Vasilevskiy has proven that he can shut down elite groups all 12 months. The Panthers entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs scoring 4.11 goals-per-game and Vasilevskiy did not yield 4 targets in the complete four-game sequence.

Historical past clearly exhibits that the Lightning historically do not put collectively too dangerous video games in a row. Vasilevskiy all the time rises to the event after a foul outing, in order that could possibly be how Sport 2 performs out on Friday.